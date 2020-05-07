Invested $8 billion since start of covid-19 crisis: KKR co-president Nuttall

MUMBAI: American private equity (PE) major KKR has invested almost $8 billion in new investments since the start of covid-19 crisis.

In an analyst call on Wednesday, KKR co-president Scott Nuttall said since late February, the PE firm has invested $5 billion from its credit business and $3 billion from its private equity business.

"We are using the target list we have been building over the last few years and investing in these companies that we know and like and at risk reward levels that are attractive to us," siad Nuttall.

Nuttall added that the firm sees many investment opportunities such as consolidation opportunities for its portfolio companies, opportunities to back past portfolio companies and non core subsidiary sales by companies that are looking to deleverage or buy back stocks.

The PE firm has $58 billion of dry powder or uninvested capital available for making investments, he said.

KKR has also seen strong fundraising momentum, having tied up capital commitments worth almost $10 billion between 1 March and 1 May, said Rob Lewin, chief financial officer at KKR.

While the firm sees major opportunities created by the crisis going ahead, the covid-19 pandemic did take its toll on the firm's performance in the quarter ended 31 March.

Total assets under management (AUM) fell to $207.1 billion from $218.4 billion as of 31 December

KKR's private equity portfolio saw its value decline by almost 12% in the March quarter.

Rival PE firms such as Blackstone, Apollo Global Management and The Carlyle Group too have reported depreciation in their private equity portfolios on account of the pandemic.

Blackstone and Apollo both reported a 21.6% drop in value of their PE portfolios in the March quarter, while Carlyle saw an 8% drop in its portfolio.

