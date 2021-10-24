Invested over 17,000 cr on 157 medical colleges since 2014: Centre

The PM Modi-led union government on Sunday claimed that it has given nod to over 157 medical colleges since 2014. It added that it has invested over Rs17,000 crore in these medical colleges. It also claimed that the medical colleges will open up admission for 16,000 undergraduate students.

So far 6,500 seats have already been created in 64 medical colleges, the Centre added. It further informed that the Central government has provided ₹2,451.1 crore for the upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges.

In an official statement, the Centre said that the 157 medical colleges have been approved in three phases- out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

"With the objective of creating 10,000 MBBS seats in Government Colleges in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for up-gradation of existing State government/Central Government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats," the Centre said in a statement.

Further, it said that the funding pattern for medical colleges is 90:10 by Centre and state government for the North Eastern states and special category states. The funding pattern is 60:40 for other States with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs.1.20 crore per seat.

On Postgraduate medical seats, the Centre informed that a total of 72 government medical colleges in 21 States/UTs has been approved under the scheme for increasing 4,058 PG seats under phase 1.

For Phase-2, the government has aimed to create 4,000 seats The funding pattern is 90:10 by Central and State Governments respectively for the North Eastern States and Special category States and 60:40 for other States with the upper ceiling cost pegged at Rs1.20 crore per seat. A total of 16 government medical colleges have been approved under the scheme for increasing 1,741 PG seats to date.

