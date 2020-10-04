Investing in real estate is hardly a lucrative bet now

Owning real estate always comes with its share of costs. This starts with the buyer having to pay a stamp duty to state government while purchasing the real estate. There is also the maintenance charge that needs to be paid to the society. There is also the regular cost of maintaining a home and the annual property tax. Of course, homes can and often are rented out but the rental yield is not high and lies somewhere between 1.5% and 2%. It should be considered that loans taken for purchasing home also provide some tax relief.