Investing in South Goa? Make sure you check this important notice before signing any property deal

Thinking of investing in South Goa? Here’s an important heads-up straight from the district collector that could impact your plans as in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, South Goa collector Egna Cleetus has issued a public notice urging everyone to report any unsafe or dilapidated buildings in the district, according to a Times Of India report.

Citizens are encouraged to notify the local municipality about buildings that seem structurally unsound, it said, noting if the building is outside the municipality’s jurisdiction, the issue should be reported to the relevant block development officer for appropriate measures.

“Citizens are also advised to refrain from residing in or conducting any activities in such premises. It has been observed that despite visible risks to life and property, certain premises continue to be occupied for residential or commercial purposes," TOI quoted Cleetus as saying.

The district administration emphasised that the main responsibility for maintaining building safety rests with the owners and occupants. In case of any emergencies, residents are advised to reach out to the South Goa Collectorate Control Room at 0832-2794100.

Demolition order months ago In July this year, the district collector issued a demolition order for the ‘Cabecca de Calconde’ building, which was deemed unsafe by the Margao municipality, according to a TOI report. The Public Works Department (PWD) building division shortlisted contractors to carry out the demolition of this structure along with another dilapidated building, Indira Apartments at Khareband. The demolition was expected to proceed once the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) completes the evacuation of the remaining occupants.

In the case of Cabecca de Calconde, the process was significantly delayed due to the MMC chief officer’s inaction on the collector’s directive, leading a concerned party to approach the high court.

The initial demolition order was issued in November 2023, when the then South Goa collector, A Asvin Chandru, instructed the MMC chief officer to demolish the building “to avoid any untoward incident.” It was only after two parapet collapses occurred in Margao within a span of 48 hours, highlighting serious safety hazards, that the authorities took prompt action two months ago. On May 27, South Goa collector Egna Cleetus directed the deputy collector of South-I to issue immediate demolition orders for both structures.

MMC chief officer Melvyn Vaz had said that 23 out of 26 families have vacated Indira Apartments, with three families still awaiting relocation. As for Cabecca de Calconde, only one resident remains and was expected to leave soon, although the matter was under judicial review in the high court.

The building was classified as “unsafe for human habitation” back in 2018 by the civil engineering department of Goa College of Engineering. Their structural evaluation concluded that the structure was “beyond repairable and retrofittable condition,” citing several issues such as deteriorated concrete in all accessible columns, corroded reinforcement bars, crumbling concrete from structural elements, and dangerously suspended GI sheets posing risks to life and property.

Former MMC chairperson Savio Coutinho stated, “While it’s good to know that the collector’s order will finally be executed, it’s disturbing to note that the two buildings whose parapets collapsed are still standing tall. Our apprehensions are that once the structures are razed, the land will be handed over to builders for redevelopment in connivance with the powers that be."