Investment app Scripbox to debut in UAE and Singapore

“We recognise the rising demand from this (NRI) segment who have an unfulfilled need for structured wealth creation in India through systematic investing in financial assets. Covid has heightened the need for better financial planning and diversity in the investment portfolio," said Atul Shinghal, founder and CEO of Scripbox in a statement. "Indian equity markets have delivered strong returns in the last two decades and outperformed many peers. Scripbox provides NRIs a hassle-free way to tap this opportunity for growth and diversification of their wealth."