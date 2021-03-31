Investment by FIIs in Indian equities hits 2-decade peak

S. Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities said, “FPI (foreign portfolio investors, another term for FII) poured ₹22,300 crore into Indian equities for March taking their total inflows to $38 billion. The December quarter flows of $20 billion were in fact the highest ever in any quarter. FPIs today have emerged as the largest non-promoter owner of financial stocks in India as of the December quarter and we expect this trend to accelerate further during the March quarter."