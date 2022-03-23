Investment environment created in J&K post removal of Article 370: Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There has been an overall decline in the activities disturbing peace and there is a drop in infiltration, ceasefire violations, terrorism-related incidents and abductions by terrorists, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terror-related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir and an environment for investment has been created in the Union Territory.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terror-related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir and an environment for investment has been created in the Union Territory.
In her reply to the Rajya Sabha debate on the J&K Appropriation Bills, 2022 relating to the state budget, the minister said that full vaccination of all eligible persons have been achieved in J&K and two 500-bed each covid hospitals have been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
In her reply to the Rajya Sabha debate on the J&K Appropriation Bills, 2022 relating to the state budget, the minister said that full vaccination of all eligible persons have been achieved in J&K and two 500-bed each covid hospitals have been established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
There has been an overall decline in the activities disturbing peace and there is a drop in infiltration, ceasefire violations, terrorism-related incidents and abductions by terrorists, the minister informed the House.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There has been an overall decline in the activities disturbing peace and there is a drop in infiltration, ceasefire violations, terrorism-related incidents and abductions by terrorists, the minister informed the House.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sitharaman said that people are benefiting after the implementation of central laws and those who did not have any rights there earlier can now get government jobs and purchase properties.
Sitharaman said that people are benefiting after the implementation of central laws and those who did not have any rights there earlier can now get government jobs and purchase properties.
Sitharaman said that various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed and the industrial promotion scheme of J&K given by the Government of India has opened new doors for development in J&K, news agency PTI reported.
Sitharaman said that various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed and the industrial promotion scheme of J&K given by the Government of India has opened new doors for development in J&K, news agency PTI reported.
Parliament on Wednesday approved the ₹1.42 trillion budget for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, with Rajya Sabha returning the bills to the Lok Sabha, which had passed the bills on 14 March, the agency report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Parliament on Wednesday approved the ₹1.42 trillion budget for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, with Rajya Sabha returning the bills to the Lok Sabha, which had passed the bills on 14 March, the agency report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Replying to the nearly four-hour-long discussion on the budget, Sitharaman said after the abrogation of Article 370, "you see justice reaching, democracy reaching, economic development reaching" to the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Replying to the nearly four-hour-long discussion on the budget, Sitharaman said after the abrogation of Article 370, "you see justice reaching, democracy reaching, economic development reaching" to the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.