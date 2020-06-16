Investment flows to India may dip in 2020: UNCTAD

The report said India’s most sought-after industries, including professional services and the digital sector, could see a faster rebound as global venture capital firms and technology companies continue to show interest in India’s market through acquisitions. “Investors concluded deals worth over $650 million in the first quarter of 2020, mostly in the digital sector. Twelve large deals in energy were also concluded, such as the acquisition by Total (France) of Adani Gas (India), valued at $800 million," the report added.