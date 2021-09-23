As part of the Prime Minister's meetings with global Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for potential investment in India, Narendra Modi today had a productive discussion with President and CEO of Adobe, Shantanu Narayan.

PM Modi met Narayen and discussed the California-based software giant’s collaboration and future investment plans in India.

The discussions between PM Modi and Narayen also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

PM Modi and Narayen both emphasised on creating few centres of excellence of Artificial Intelligence in India.

According to reports, Narayan appreciated the efforts of India in fighting Covid-19 and particularly in the rapid vaccination.

The Adobe CEO expressed interest to contribute to India's 75th anniversary of independence. He also expressed a desire to bring video, animation to every child in India.

PM Modi said that bringing bring smart education to every child is important. PM Modi added that in the Covid-19 era, the ground for digital education has been laid and that path should be followed moving forward, according to reports.

“They discussed Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India. Discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D," External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister held talks with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon and discussed several issues including electronics, telecom manufacturing and various measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

This is part of series of meeting that Prime Minister Modi undertook with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

PM Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone here.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.