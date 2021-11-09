'Investment, innovation to be key drivers of India-Swiss ties in years to come'

I think when it comes to innovation, the sky is the limit. Before, you had some countries with innovation and other countries with less. Today if I have a look at our bilateral relations, both countries offer innovation. So you have Switzerland as one of the most innovative countries and India with huge pockets of innovation. And it can be innovation in any kind of field. If the Indian government looks for a partner in innovation, that would be Switzerland. We have ranked as number one as a country in innovation for many years. But also from the Swiss side what do we see, we see India as a partner especially in digitalization. So Switzerland was able to catch all the different waves of innovation so far, the digital wave, to the chemistry and the pharma wave, international finance and now we are in the midst of this digital wave. If Switzerland wants to be capable of catching that wave, we need India and we see India as a strategic partner in digitalization. And that already gives you an indication of which fields that is – it will definitely be ICT, but it will also be pharma, that will be machine and precision tools. These are two or three of the main areas.

