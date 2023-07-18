Investment opportunities worth over ₹10 trn identified in India’s maritime sector: Sonowal1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:29 PM IST
With identified investment opportunities exceeding ₹10 lakh crore, the sector has the potential to generate employment for over 15 lakh youth in India
New Delhi: Investment opportunities worth more than ₹10 trillion have been identified in India’s maritime sector, said Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday. The minister was speaking at the curtain raiser event for Global Maritime India Summit (GIMS) 2023.
