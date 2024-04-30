Investments in India have benefitted climate change, housing projects: IFC
IFC’s record year of work with the private sector has benefitted 32 projects in India aimed to spur jobs, boost private sector productivity, and drive financial inclusion while supporting the nation’s ambitious climate goals for sustainable growth, the organisation said.
International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, on Tuesday, said that its investments in India have benefitted climate and housing projects, small and medium-sized businesses, and women.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message