Funding in proptech players dips 3% to $719 million in 2022: Report1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Proptech players has witnessed a cumulative investment of nearly $4 billion between 2009 and 2022, boasting an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49%.
New Delhi: Despite global economic uncertainties and a funding winter seen in the startup sector at large, investments in proptech firms dipped by a mere 3% to $719 million in 2022, according to a report by Housing.com.
