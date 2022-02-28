Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the participant in a webinar on the vision of GatiShakti --an integrated plan to enhance ease of living, ease of doing business, minimize disruption and expedite completion of works with cost efficiencies and create next-generation infrastructure.

During the webinar, Prime Minister Modi said, "Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects".

He said that Gati Shakti - National Master Plan will play a big role in improving infrastructure, and added that “Centre has increased investments in every sector such as highways, optical fibre connectivity, renewable energy".

According to the prime minister, GatiShakti will also help India's exports and make MSMEs globally competitive.

"A new scheme, PM’s Development Initiative for North- East, PM-DevINE, will fund infrastructure, in spirit of PM Gati Shakti and social development projects based on the needs of North-East. The scope of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will further reduce compliance burden," PM said.

Further, PM Modi said that Technology will play a major role in PM Gati Shakti. "We have to find ways to construct quality infrastructure that are not only cost-effective but also disaster resilient. PM Gati Shakti Masterplan has more than 400 layers of data plan," he added.

The PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

This will help in bringing down the logistics cost, Modi said while addressing the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stakeholders' meet on PM Gati Shakti.

He added that the government has increased investments in several sectors, including highways, optical fibre connectivity and renewable energy, and it is also committed to a balanced development of the north-eastern region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.