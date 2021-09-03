Investors alert: SEBI warns to link Aadhaar with PAN before Sept 30, or else…

According to Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN, and who is eligible to an obtain Aadhaar number, is required to the link the two identification documents. Only individuals residing in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, non-residents under the income tax law, senior citizens aged 80 years or more, and foreign citizens are exempt from this rule.