Investors buy gold bonds worth record ₹7,500 crore in December
Factors behind the surging demand include gold generating robust returns in recent times, and the interest component of the bonds, among other things
Mumbai: Indian resident demand for sovereign gold bonds hit a record high of 12.1 tonnes, valued at ₹7,505 crore in the recently concluded third tranche last month, reflecting the robust demand despite equity markets ruling at record highs.
