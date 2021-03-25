According to regulations, while SGBs have a tenure of eight years, investors can redeem them prematurely on completion of five years.
SGBs are denominated in multiples of one gram of gold. At that time, the minimum investment size was two units of SGBs, equivalent to 2 gms of gold. Now, it's one unit.
The government had started offering SGBs in 2015. The first tranche had opened for subscription from 5 November 2015 to 20 November 20. The total subscription denominated in units of gold was 9,15,953 grams amounting to ₹246 crore at that time. Encouraged by the response, the government decide to sell SGB regularly.
In the current financial year, the government sold SGB every month. The latest one had opened on 1 March and closed on 5 March. The price for one unit was ₹4,662.
According to investment advisors, SGBs are the best way to invest in gold. There is no transaction cost, no storage cost, and it offers 2.5% returns every year.
An individual can buy bonds equivalent to 4 KG of gold. Investors can also borrow against SGBs. On redemption, there is no capital gains tax on these bonds. They are also listed on stock exchanges, where investors can sell them.