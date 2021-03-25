Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Investors can now redeem March 2016 sovereign gold bonds at 54% higher price

Investors can now redeem March 2016 sovereign gold bonds at 54% higher price

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Reserve Bank of India had fixed the per gram gold price at 2,916 when they were issued
  • According to investment advisors, SGBs are the best way to invest in gold. There is no transaction cost, no storage cost, and it offers 2.5% returns every year

Those who invested in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issue in March 2016 can now redeem the bond (Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2016 – Series II) prematurely.

Those who invested in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issue in March 2016 can now redeem the bond (Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2016 – Series II) prematurely.

Reserve Bank of India had fixed the per gram gold price at 2,916 when they were issued. The central bank is allowing premature redemption at 4,491, at 54% than the invested amount.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Reserve Bank of India had fixed the per gram gold price at 2,916 when they were issued. The central bank is allowing premature redemption at 4,491, at 54% than the invested amount.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to regulations, while SGBs have a tenure of eight years, investors can redeem them prematurely on completion of five years.

SGBs are denominated in multiples of one gram of gold. At that time, the minimum investment size was two units of SGBs, equivalent to 2 gms of gold. Now, it's one unit.

The government had started offering SGBs in 2015. The first tranche had opened for subscription from 5 November 2015 to 20 November 20. The total subscription denominated in units of gold was 9,15,953 grams amounting to 246 crore at that time. Encouraged by the response, the government decide to sell SGB regularly.

In the current financial year, the government sold SGB every month. The latest one had opened on 1 March and closed on 5 March. The price for one unit was 4,662.

According to investment advisors, SGBs are the best way to invest in gold. There is no transaction cost, no storage cost, and it offers 2.5% returns every year.

An individual can buy bonds equivalent to 4 KG of gold. Investors can also borrow against SGBs. On redemption, there is no capital gains tax on these bonds. They are also listed on stock exchanges, where investors can sell them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pay via DBT not in kind to construction workers: Centre writes to states

2 min read . 08:29 PM IST

Govt set to introduce single-window clearance for investors by Apr15: DPIIT Secy

2 min read . 08:27 PM IST

Maharashtra and Goa opt a creative route to tackle vaccine hesitancy

2 min read . 08:17 PM IST

India, Madagascar discuss maritime security and interoperability between navies

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.