Investors conclave for mining sector held in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai pointed out the importance of sustainable mining for maintaining balanced eco system and better future of the country. He stated that as per the Indian belief, whole cosmos is made of 5 elements. We are also made of these 5 elements. Future of mankind is dependent on how best we utilise these elements. Mother Earth is one of the elements which also gives us rich mineral resources. We are required to achieve sustainable mining. We have to adopt best mining culture to bring productivity and sustainability.

