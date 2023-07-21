Investors in online gaming sector seek meeting with PM Modi on 28% GST levy2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST
Investors in India's online gaming industry have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming operators.
The Indian and foreign investors in the online gaming industry have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent decision by the GST Council to impose Goods and Services Tax on online gaming operators by changing the methodology of determination of “value of supply" from the decade-old practice of charging Service Tax/GST on the operator’s gaming revenue to a levy of GST on the “full value".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×