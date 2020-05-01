Investors may slow down PE funding in near term, says Carlyle Co-CEO

MUMBAI: Fundraising for private equity (PE) firms is likely to slow down in the short term as investors, also know as limited partners (LP), may adopt a cautious approach due to the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, US private equity major Carlyle's co-chief executive officer (CEO) Kewsong Lee said in an investor call.

"Fundraising in aggregate will likely slow down in the short term as investors try to understand the current environment and their own specific needs," said Lee

Carlyle on Thursday announced its results for the March quarter of calendar year 2020. The firm said its assets under management (AUM) declined 2% year-on-year to $217 billion.

"LPs are assessing the impact on their portfolios and evaluating the denominator impact, liquidity schedules and allocation targets in light of market volatility," he said.

LPs will slow down their pace of new investments, even as they continue to fund their existing commitments, Lee added.

While fresh fundraising might see headwinds in the near term, Carlyle finds itself in a comfortable position with dry powder (uninvested capital) of almost $74 billion.

According to Lee, though the mood among LPs is likely to be one of caution, there will be some investors who will be more aggressive in this environment, giving rise to opportunistic fundraising.

"There will be opportunities to raise capital for tactical strategies in the near term, to take advantage of dislocations," said Lee.

Apart from fundraising, Carlyle also expects the covid-19 crisis will disrupt business as usual for private equity investments and exits.

"Traditional private equity exits will be put on hold as IPOs (initial public offerings) are delayed and sale processes are put on pause until M&A activity and confidence returns," said Lee.

PE investments too are expected to decline significantly in the short term.

"Investors will step back and assess the real impact of the pandemic on businesses, prospects and valuations. Financial investors mark to market faster than sellers, and thus, there is likely to be reduced deal activity until some of the uncertainty abates," said Lee.

Carlyle's investments in India include PNB Housing Finance Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Delhivery Logistics Pvt Ltd and SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd, among others.

