Debt MFs see inflow of ₹31k cr in single week2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Investors extracted benefits from this asset category for the last time
Mumbai: Investors have pumped a whopping ₹31,179 crore into debt mutual funds (MFs) in the week ended 31 March, as they tried to take advantage of long-term capital gains tax and indexation benefits for the last time, with the government deciding to withdraw the benefits on this asset category from 1 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×