Investor’s roundtable conference in Maharashtra1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 08:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is organizing the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference on Monday in Mumbai
New Delhi: Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is organizing the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference on Monday in Mumbai
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is organizing the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference on Monday in Mumbai. “The conference will showcase the development of upcoming greenfield industrial cities across India, which are planned by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited," said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.