New Delhi: Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is organizing the 4th NICDC Investor’s Roundtable Conference on Monday in Mumbai. “The conference will showcase the development of upcoming greenfield industrial cities across India, which are planned by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited," said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Four greenfield smart industrial cities are currently being developed in Maharashtra in the districts of Aurangabad, Raigad, Satara and Nagpur. “The conference aims to facilitate a meaningful discussion among stakeholders and help in identifying various collaboration opportunities for investors," the ministry added.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Consul Generals of various countries and top officials of the Government of Maharashtra are expected to attend the conference.

NICDC envisages establishing, promoting and facilitating development of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, India’s ambitious infrastructure programme that aims to develop new industrial cities as ‘smart cities’ and converge next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.