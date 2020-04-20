Investors stay off MFI, NBFC loan securitization deals on asset quality concerns

Mumbai: Securitization of loans by smaller NBFCs and microfinance institutions has seen a sharp fall as covid-19 and moratorium impact keep investors away.

Securitization involves pooling of loan assets and selling to investors such as banks, mutual funds and others, which helps NBFCs and micro lenders mobilize capital for further growth. Generally, these are executed through the so-called pass through certificates (PTC) route.

According to Kshama Fernandes, managing director and chief executive at Northern Arc Capital, which helps NBFCs and MFIs access the debt capital market, the platform has seen a sharp dip in fundraising activity since last week of March.

"Since 24 March, we have seen an 80% drop in approval of on-balance sheet financing products, and a complete drop in demand for purchase of asset pools via securitization and direct assignments," she said adding that Northern Arc expects to see a possible pick up in activity after all offices resume normally post the nationwide lockdown.

The freeze in securitization transactions has come on the back of investor fear that covid-19 will result in loans given by NBFCs and MFIs turning bad.

"Most investors in securitization transactions have put on hold all current investments in anticipation of deterioration of asset quality due to expected delay in collections. Most investors believe that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a widespread deterioration in income across the country and the credit profile of a large number of sectors and entities has become vulnerable," said Fernandes.

To add to the woes of these lenders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s announcement of moratorium on term loans has also soured investor sentiment.

While many investors have come forward to provide approvals to the service provider to align their moratorium policy for loans in the managed book as well, some are concerned about the lack of clarity on whether they can approve such moratorium to the retail loans purchased by them via a securitization, said Fernandes.

According to Prakash Agarwal, director and head - financial institutions at India Ratings & Research, while banks might be open to allow moratorium on loans in a securitized loan pool, other investors such as mutual funds would have apprehensions in doing the same.

"NBFCs can't pick and choose, they will have to provide the moratorium to everyone. One would assume that wherever the banks are the end investor, there the moratorium will be approved. The challenge will be in places where the end investors are mutual funds or insurance companies. In these cases the DSRA (debt service reserve account) might have to be dipped in to or some special dispensation will have to be provided by regulators," said Agarwal.

He added that securitization deals are expected to be muted going ahead too.

"We expect a sharp drop in June activity. We might see transactions happen only in September," said Agarwal.

