Investors to move SC against plan to delist DHFL shares

MUMBAI : A section of retail investors of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) plan to approach the Supreme Court against a move by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to allow delisting of the mortgage lender’s shares as part of its resolution plan. In their plea, investors are set to accuse NCLT and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of failing to adequately inform them about the impending delisting, which is part of the Piramal group’s approved resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.