Investors will continue to bet on sunrise sectors through 2021 and beyond

When pollution is the discussion, can electric cars be far behind? The jugaad inherent in the electric rickshaws is there for all to see in urban India. They are a whole new class of entrepreneur-led last-mile transportation. The next big wave has been electric two-wheelers: while the biggies like Bajaj Auto launched the electric Chetak, the investment dollars have flown into startups such as Ather Energy and Revolt Motors. 2019 was the landmark year of 19 deals worth $323 million; this year also saw Ola transform into an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with SoftBank backing. It is now setting up one of the largest two-wheeler plants in the world.