comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 01 2024 12:01:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.30 0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 791.25 1.34%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 464.75 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.80 -0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 473.30 0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  'Invitations are only...': Ram Temple's priest on Uddhav Thackeray's exclusion from guest list of consecration ceremony
Back Back

'Invitations are only...': Ram Temple's priest on Uddhav Thackeray's exclusion from guest list of consecration ceremony

 Livemint

Ayodhya's Ram Temple chief priest criticizes former Maharashtra CM for claiming he was not invited to the consecration ceremony, stating that invitations were only extended to devotees of Lord Ram.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)Premium
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Ayodhya's Ram Temple chief priest has taken a hit at former Maharashtra CM's comment who said that he was not invited to the consecration ceremony.

Reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Ram temple priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that invitations have been extended only to those who are "devotees of Lord Ram".

VHP warns of QR code scam ahead of Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya

"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," the chief priest of Ram Temple said.

Ayodhya has potential to become ‘spirutual centre like Vatican City and Mecca’

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

On Monday, Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) launched a broadside against the BJP government at the Centre, raising concerns about its commitment to creating the Ram Rajya model.

Uddhav Thackeray mentions Babri Masjid while making request on Ram Temple event

The editorial, published on Monday, January 1, 2024, focuses on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and argues that the event risks becoming "more entangled in a political event than devotion." While acknowledging the significance of the temple for Hindus, the editorial criticised the government for using it for political gain.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra completes idol selection for Ram Lalla

"As far as India is concerned, there was a big political atmosphere in the last month of the year regarding the inauguration of Ram Temple. The temple of Lord Ramachandra is being inaugurated in Ayodhya in the first month of the new year. But this ceremony is more entangled in a political event than devotion. Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya; it is definitely a moment of pride and joy for all the Hindus across the country. But it is not right to chant the name of Ram and ignore the concept of Ram Rajya just for the sake of politics," noted the newspaper editorial.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jan 2024, 12:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App