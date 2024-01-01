Ayodhya's Ram Temple chief priest has taken a hit at former Maharashtra CM's comment who said that he was not invited to the consecration ceremony.

Reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Ram temple priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that invitations have been extended only to those who are "devotees of Lord Ram".

"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," the chief priest of Ram Temple said.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

On Monday, Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) launched a broadside against the BJP government at the Centre, raising concerns about its commitment to creating the Ram Rajya model.

The editorial, published on Monday, January 1, 2024, focuses on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and argues that the event risks becoming "more entangled in a political event than devotion." While acknowledging the significance of the temple for Hindus, the editorial criticised the government for using it for political gain.

"As far as India is concerned, there was a big political atmosphere in the last month of the year regarding the inauguration of Ram Temple. The temple of Lord Ramachandra is being inaugurated in Ayodhya in the first month of the new year. But this ceremony is more entangled in a political event than devotion. Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya; it is definitely a moment of pride and joy for all the Hindus across the country. But it is not right to chant the name of Ram and ignore the concept of Ram Rajya just for the sake of politics," noted the newspaper editorial.

