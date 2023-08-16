NRIs sent $112 bn home in FY23, most in 5 years

NRIs sent $112 bn home in FY23, most in 5 years2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Inward foreign remittances stood at $89.1 billion in FY22, $80.2 billion in FY21, $83.2 billion in FY20, and $76.4 billion in FY19.
NEW DELHI :Inward foreign remittances to India grew 26% in the last financial year to $112.5 billion, clocking its highest growth in the last five years amid a rebound in economic recovery after the pandemic, showed latest data from the finance ministry.
Countries like the US and United Arab Emirates (UAE) held the top share in India’s inward remittances. Other countries, which contributed to large volumes of inward foreign remittances included the UK, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Australia.
Interestingly, the World Bank expects the flow of foreign remittances in South Asia to slow to a 0.3% rise this calendar year due to subdued growth in the OECD economies, especially in the high-tech sector in the US which affects demand for IT workers.
In comparison, during 2022, remittances were supported by strong oil prices in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which increased migrants’ incomes, large money transfers from the Russian Federation to countries in Central Asia, and the strong labour market in the US and advanced migrant destination economies, World Bank said in a June report.
During 2022, remittance flows to South Asia grew by more than 12% to $176 billion.
According to the World Bank, the top five recipient countries globally for remittances in calendar year 2022 were India ($111 billion), Mexico ($61 billion), China ($51 billion), the Philippines ($38 billion), and Pakistan ($30 billion).
Remittances often act as buffer for external shocks faced by India, especially at a time when trade deficit widens.
During calendar year 2022, inward remittances accounted for nearly 3.2% of India’s GDP.
In May this year, investment banker Goldman Sachs slashed its estimate for India’s current account deficit (CAD) for 2023 to 1.4% of GDP, significantly lower than the 2.4% of GDP seen last year, driven by several factors that included robust remittance inflows, strong services exports, and a projected decrease in the goods trade deficit.
Goldman Sachs estimates net inward remittances to India at $104 billion in calendar year 2023, up from the earlier projection of $92 billion.
However, economists expect India’s inward remittances, which didn’t falter much during the pandemic, to remain strong during the ongoing fiscal year.
“There may be some softening possible due to global weakness, but overall we expect it to not falter," said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd.
“Trade deficit and current account deficit are projected to be lower (than estimates). I don’t see a Balance of Payment issue arising. I see remittances (into India) in a strong category," Joshi added.