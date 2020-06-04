Home >News >India >INX Media case: SC dismisses the review plea against bail granted to Chidambaram
Congress leader P. Chidambaram ((Photo: ANI))
2 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 07:43 PM IST Japnam Bindra

P. Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on 21 August last year in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on 22 October

In a relief for former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, the Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition filed by Central Bureau of Investigation against the bail granted to Chidambaram in the INX media corruption case.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on 21 August in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on 22 October.

The three judge bench comprising Justice P Banumati, AS Bopanna and Hrishesk Roy also rejected the plea for oral hearing of the review petition in the open court.

“We have perused the review petition and the connected papers carefully and are convinced that the order of which the review has been sought does not suffer from any error apparent warranting reconsideration", said the three judge bench while dismissing the review petition.

The Supreme Court on 22 October had set aside the Delhi High court order of 30 September denying bail to Congress leader on the ground that he can influence witnesses. The top court order came 61 days after the senior Congress leader was arrested.

The order passed by the same three Justices of the Top court granted conditional bail to Chidambaram. He has been barred to leave the country without the permission of the trial court and has to make himself available for interrogation when required. He was also directed to execute a bail bond of 1 lakh, and two sureties.

CBI had opposed his bail plea citing flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses,

The CBI, on 15 May 2017, had registered an FIR against Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of 305 crore in 2007 when he was the finance minister. The money laundering case by ED dates back to 2018. Chidambaram was arrested on 21 August.

