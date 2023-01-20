IOA forms committee to probe protesting wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

IOA forms committee to probe protesting wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:59 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a seven-member committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The Indian Olympic Association has announced the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The development comes as numerous prominent grapplers continue to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
