IOA forms committee to probe protesting wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

The Indian Olympic Association has announced the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The development comes as numerous prominent grapplers continue to protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Earlier today, several prominent wrestlers wrote to PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association to highlight the "sexual harassment" complaints against Singh. The IOA chief has assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out by the panel to ensure justice.

“As IOA President, I've been discussing the current matter of wrestlers with the members and for all of us the welfare and well being of the athletes is the top most priority of IOA. We request athletes to come forward and voice their concerns with us," she tweeted.

The committee will be led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom. It constituted even as the wrestlers' sit-in protest entered the third day. Friday also saw them meet union sports minister Anurag Thakur for a second round of talks in less than 24 hours.

Apart from Mary Kom, the panel includes wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav. The committee also has two advocates - Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra - besides former shuttler and IOA joint secretary Alaknanda Ashok as its vice chairperson.

"A detailed discussion was held on the letter received from the athletes…It was unanimously agreed that IOA must not get carried away by media trials. Further the EC unanimously decided that a Committee will be formed in accordance with the prevention of sexual harassment of women act of 2013 and must hear both sides and submit a report to the IOA President. Instructions have been given to the committee to meet at the earliest," the IOA said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)