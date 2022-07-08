IOB raises MCLR by 10 bps: EMIs to make more burden on borrowers

IOB raises MCLR by 10 bps: EMIs to make more burden on borrowers2 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across tenors has increased by 0.10 per cent by the public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).
The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) across tenors has increased by 0.10 per cent by the public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The new rates range from 6.95 to 7.55 per cent and take effect on July 10. The bank has increased the rate overnight to one Month MCLR from 6.85 per cent to 6.95 per cent. The 3- to 6-month MCLR rate has increased from 7.40 to 7.50 per cent. The benchmark rate for the retail long segment, including auto, personal, and home loans, has been hiked from the current 7.45 per cent to 7.55 per cent. In addition, the two and three-year MCLRs are each raised from 7.45 to 7.55 per cent.
If you are an existing borrower of IOB, the bank will raise the interest rate on your loan on the monthly reset date in line with the new MCLR.
In the meanwhile, private lender IDFC First Bank increases benchmark lending rates on a range of tenures by 10 to 15 basis points. Beginning on July 8, 2022, the revised rates for the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) will be in effect. As of right now, the MCLR rate for a one-year tenure is 8.80 per cent, while the rate for a six-month tenure is 8.50 per cent. The three-month MCLR is 8.20%. While the MCLR is 7.95 per cent for both the one-month and overnight tenures.
According to a statement released with BSE, Canara Bank has increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) across tenors with effect from July 7, 2022. Across all tenures, the bank increased MCLR by 10 basis points. The bank's website states that the current overnight to 1-month MCLR is 6.75 per cent. The MCLRs for the three and six months are 7.05 and 7.45 per cent, respectively, and 7.50 per cent for 1 year MCLR. On the other hand, HDFC Bank has recently raised its MCLR by 20 bps effective as of 7th July. The overnight MCLR is now 7.70 per cent, up from 7.50 per cent earlier and the MCLR is 7.75 per cent for a month according to the website of HDFC Bank. The MCLRs for the three and six months are 7.80 and 7.90 per cent, the three-year MCLR will be 8.25 per cent, the two-year MCLR will be 8.15 per cent, and the one-year MCLR, which is linked with many loan products, will now be 8.05 per cent.
