IOB raises MCLR by 10 bps: EMIs to make more burden on borrowers

According to a statement released with BSE, Canara Bank has increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) across tenors with effect from July 7, 2022. Across all tenures, the bank increased MCLR by 10 basis points. The bank's website states that the current overnight to 1-month MCLR is 6.75 per cent. The MCLRs for the three and six months are 7.05 and 7.45 per cent, respectively, and 7.50 per cent for 1 year MCLR. On the other hand, HDFC Bank has recently raised its MCLR by 20 bps effective as of 7th July. The overnight MCLR is now 7.70 per cent, up from 7.50 per cent earlier and the MCLR is 7.75 per cent for a month according to the website of HDFC Bank. The MCLRs for the three and six months are 7.80 and 7.90 per cent, the three-year MCLR will be 8.25 per cent, the two-year MCLR will be 8.15 per cent, and the one-year MCLR, which is linked with many loan products, will now be 8.05 per cent.