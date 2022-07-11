IOC, BPCL, HPCL likely to post ₹10,700 crore loss in June quarter: ICICI Securities Report2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 05:23 PM IST
IOC, BPCL and HPCL are likely to post ₹10,700 crore loss in June quarter, as per an ICICI Securities report.
Due to the sale of petrol and diesel below cost, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum may register a total loss of ₹10,700 crore in the June quarter, according to a study released by ICICI Securities on July 11.