IOC, BPCL, HPCL lost 19,000 cr in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody's

Notably, despite strong predictions that fuel prices will see a major hike after the Assembly elections results for five states were announced, OMCs have refrained from raising fuel prices. At the same time, crude oil prices had risen averaging around $111 per barrel in the first three weeks of March. There was no change in fuel price from November 4, 2021, to March 21, 2022, while at the same time crude oil went from $82 per barrel to $111 per barrel.