A fake document aimed towards defrauding people who are looking to become dealers for cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been doing rounds on the internet.

The document, circulating in the name of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), contains a list of personal ID cards and proofs that a person would be required to send for getting distributorship, it says.

Some of the important records that the scammer is telling people to furnish include their Aadhaar card, PAN card and even bank statements.

Now, the IOCL has taken to Twitter to flag this document and tell people to beware of it. The corporation told people to either contact their nearest Oil Marketing Company (OMC) or visit the website dedicated for the purpose.

"It has come to our notice that unauthorised people/agencies are providing fake offers for LPG distributorships. We advise people to visit their nearest area office of OMCs for authentication or visit http://lpgvitarakchayan.in for more details," it wrote.

How to become a distributor?

Those who want to become LPG distributors can visit http://lpgvitarakchayan.in for up to date information.

IOC invites applications for distributors from time to time, based on the requirement of any given area. These applications can be found in the newspaper and on the website.

The complete process of application is given in the advertisement itself, according to which anyone can apply.

The company has clarified that a person cannot become a distributor by paying money.

The list of selected people is issued by the company.

