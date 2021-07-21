IOC busts fake offers for LPG dealership registration

IOC busts fake offers for LPG dealership registration1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
- A fake document is circulating in the name of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)
- The company has taken to Twitter to flag it and tell people to beware
A fake document aimed towards defrauding people who are looking to become dealers for cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been doing rounds on the internet.
The document, circulating in the name of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), contains a list of personal ID cards and proofs that a person would be required to send for getting distributorship, it says.
Some of the important records that the scammer is telling people to furnish include their Aadhaar card, PAN card and even bank statements.
Now, the IOCL has taken to Twitter to flag this document and tell people to beware of it. The corporation told people to either contact their nearest Oil Marketing Company (OMC) or visit the website dedicated for the purpose.
"It has come to our notice that unauthorised people/agencies are providing fake offers for LPG distributorships. We advise people to visit their nearest area office of OMCs for authentication or visit http://lpgvitarakchayan.in for more details," it wrote.
How to become a distributor?
