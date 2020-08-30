IOC's LPG carriers' strike on for 4th day; 6 lakh customers hit in NE states

Guwahati: With the strike by LPG cylinder transporters continuing for the fourth day, PSU major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday said that nearly six lakh customers across the Northeastern region have been affected due to non-delivery of cooking gas. The North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA), the members of which transport cylinders from bottling plants to dealers, have launched an indefinite strike on August 27 protesting against several provisions of the latest contract renewal tender floated by IOC, which include lowering of existing rates.