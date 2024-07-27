Energy firms plan joint hunt for foreign supplies

Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head of corporate ratings, ICRA Ltd said: “India is a large consumer of oil and gas and has a major say in the market. If Indian companies come together for long-term contracts, it would add more heft to the talks. So, far this has not been a common practice and everybody has been scouting for term contracts individually. Whenever these companies come together, they would have much more bargaining power in negotiating a deal."