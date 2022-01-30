IOCL invites application for 570 apprentice posts. Check here for details

IOCL invites application for 570 apprentice posts. Check here for details1 min read . 09:29 PM IST
The ones who are eligible can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till 15 February.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for the post of Apprentice from candidates. The recruitment drive will fill up 570 posts in the organization.
The ones who are eligible can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till 15 February.
Reservation will be applicable as per the prescribed percentage for recruitment applicable to the States and Union Territory of Western India (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra& Nagar Haveli).
For details refer to the information below
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process would consist of online mode of Written Examination. The Online Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.
Stipend
Trade and Technician Apprentice will be paid a consolidated Stipend as per the Apprenticeship Rules with an additional amount of Rs.2500/- towards Stationery, Conveyance and Miscellaneous expenses. Consolidated stipend is subject to the periodic revision in minimum wages as applicable to a particular location.
Duration
The period of apprenticeship training will be for 12 months.
Other details
Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) or as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).
