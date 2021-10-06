IOCL recruitment: Over 500 job vacancies announced across India. Detail here

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has announced the job vacancies across several states in its latest notification. The IOCL has invited application for the appointment of posts such as--Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Nursing Assistants, and Junior Quality Control Analysts. Here's a list of IOCL posts and vacancies:

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 4 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 1 vacancy

The vacancies have been announced for refineries and petrochemical units at Haldia (West Bengal), Panipat (Haryana), Paradip (Odisha), Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Vadodara (Gujarat), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Mathura (Uttar Pradesh).

The candidates will be selected on a pay scale of ₹25,000 and ₹1,05,000

Indian Oil (IOCL) 2021 recruitment: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ option.

3. Go to the 'Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division' option.

4.Click on “Click here to Apply Online"

