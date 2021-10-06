IOCL recruitment: Over 500 job vacancies announced across India. Detail here

1 min read.Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 08:49 AM ISTLivemint
The IOCL has invited application for the appointment of posts such as--Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Nursing Assistants, and Junior Quality Control Analysts
According to the IOCL notification, candidates will be selected on a pay scale of ₹25,000 and ₹1,05,000
The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has announced the job vacancies across several states in its latest notification. The IOCL has invited application for the appointment of posts such as--Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Nursing Assistants, and Junior Quality Control Analysts. Here's a list of IOCL posts and vacancies:
Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies
Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies
Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies
Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies
Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies
Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 4 vacancies
Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 1 vacancy
The vacancies have been announced for refineries and petrochemical units at Haldia (West Bengal), Panipat (Haryana), Paradip (Odisha), Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Vadodara (Gujarat), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Mathura (Uttar Pradesh).