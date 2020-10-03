IOCL reduced retail price of diesel by 2.93, petrol by 0.97 in September

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has reduced the Retail Selling Price (RSP) of diesel by ₹2.93 per litre and petrol by ₹0.97 per litre in Delhi during the month of September 2020.

There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period, said IOCL.

"RSP of PDS (Public Distribution System) Kerosene has reduced by ₹2.19 per litre at Mumbai with effect from October 1, 2020. With this revision, RSP of PDS Kerosene has reduced from ₹25.84 per litre in September 2020 to ₹23.65 per litre in October 2020 at Mumbai," read a release by IOCL.

Indian Oil said that the cumulative reduction in RSP at Mumbai since February 16, 2020, has been ₹12.73 per litre.

"There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period. There has been no change in RSP of Domestic LPG at Delhi and other markets across India for the month of October 2020," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated