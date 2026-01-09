I-PAC breaks silence after ED raids: Fully committed to continuing work - 'unfazed and unperturbed'

A day after the Enforcement Directorate raided political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Comittee (I-PAC)'s premises, the firm issued a statement, claiming that the organisation remains “fully committed” to continuing their work ‘unfazed and unperturbed’.

“We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start,” I-PAC said in its statement issued on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of I-PAC and its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering investigation.

What are ED's claims against I-PAC? In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said the searches were carried out as part of its investigation into a 2020 case filed by the CBI against a coal smuggling syndicate allegedly headed by Anup Majhi, also known as Lala, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

Anup Majhi has been accused of illegally mining coal from Eastern Coalfields’ leasehold areas in and around Asansol in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district.

The coal smuggling case has also drawn in Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife and sister-in-law, who are being questioned by the CBI in connection with the investigation.

The ED claimed that a hawala operator linked to the coal smuggling network had routed transactions worth several crore rupees to Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd, the registered company of I-PAC.

As per the probing agency's allegations, I-PAC was among the entities connected to hawala funds – with the ED claiming that the searches were being conducted in a peaceful and professional manner until the West Bengal CM arrived at the premises.

I-PAC's role in TMC's election strategy Founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, I-PAC has been working with the TMC since June 2019.

The consultancy is currently involved in shaping the Mamata Banerjee-led party's strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections, besides managing its IT cell.

Mamata Banerjee at I-PAC premises On Thursday, January 8, 2026, Mamata Banerjee visited the I-PAC office and the ED accused her of removing key evidence from both locations.

In this image received on Jan. 8, 2026, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media after she arrived at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing ED raid, in Kolkata. Banerjee on Thursday alleged that ED officials were attempting to seize TMC's hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search operation at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain. (AITC Media Cell via PTI Photo)(PTI01_08_2026_000176B)

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that ED officials were trying to seize her party's hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during a search at the residence of I-PAC chief Prateek Jain.

