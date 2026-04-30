I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case - What the court said

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to political consultancy firm I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case.
The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. As a result, the twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for granting bail did not apply.
The order came only two days after the court had rejected Chandel's interim bail plea, ruling that it did not meet the threshold of “exceptional humanitarian grounds” required for granting such relief.
The court observed that the rigours of Section 45 of the PMLA cannot be diluted by resorting to interim relief in the absence of demonstrably urgent grounds. It stressed that while humanitarian considerations were invoked, they must meet a high threshold of urgency and necessity, particularly in serious economic offences.
Chandel had sought interim relief, citing his 74-year-old mother's deteriorating health. She is reportedly suffering from dementia. However, the court found that the material placed on record did not disclose any sudden or life-threatening medical emergency requiring his immediate presence.
“The court remarked that dementia is a chronic and progressive condition, and the documents filed did not indicate any acute crisis that could not be managed through appropriate care and assistance.”
The court further noted that the medical records, including MRI reports and diagnoses such as hypertension, hypovitaminosis-D, dyslipidemia, fatty liver and osteoporosis, did not establish urgency. It also pointed out that the defendant had not filed any recent medical documents about his mother to corroborate claims of immediate deterioration. In the absence of such material, the plea of urgent medical necessity remained unsubstantiated.
Chandel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in April, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to alleged illegal coal mining and transportation in the state. He serves as a director at political consultancy firm I-PAC and owns a 33% stake in the company.
Thus, the court remanded Chandel to 14 days' judicial custody on 23 April, after he was arrested in connection with the money laundering investigation. Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh had allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea for judicial custody after the accused was produced upon expiry of his 10-day ED custody.
The probe agency alleged that I-PAC received around ₹20 crore proceeds of crime generated in the West Bengal coal mining racket through hawala channels.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.