Ipca Laboratories' stock plummets to 3-year low after Unichem Lab deal

Ipca Laboratories' stock plummets to 3-year low after Unichem Lab deal

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint
IPCA Laboratories Ltd has signed a definitive agreement with Unichem Laboratories Ltd to acquire 33.38% stake for 1,034.06 crore.

  • This occurred following their decision to purchase a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories, an Indian pharmaceutical company, witnessed a decline in its share value by up to 9.1%, hitting a nearly three-year low on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that this occurred following their decision to purchase a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories for a sum of up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.3 million).

Earlier, IPCA Laboratories Ltd has signed a definitive agreement with Unichem Laboratories Ltd to acquire 33.38% stake for 1,034.06 crore on Monday, according to an exchange filing.

In a regulatory statement, the company that manufactures Pacimol paracetamol tablets also stated that it would make an open offer to Unichem's shareholders to buy an additional 26% interest for 805.44 crore.

After receiving approval from the Competition Commission of India in accordance with the Competition Act, 2002, the shares would be purchased for 440 per share.

In another exchange filing, Unichem stated that as a condition of the agreement, the board of Unichem will approve the appointment of three IPCA nominees as additional directors.

