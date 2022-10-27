iPhone 14 Pro running out of stock, Union Minister speaks to Apple

iPhone 14 Pro running out of stock, Union Minister speaks to Apple1 min read . 06:31 AM IST
Union min speaks to Apple after reports of iPhone 14 Pro running out of stock
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State For Electronics and IT, said he has spoken to Apple on reports of stores in Delhi running out of stock of the firm's latest phone offering iPhone14 Pro.
The minister also said there has been a surge in demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Apple is addressing the supply constraints.
"I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iPhone14 pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing," he tweeted.
"Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," Chandrasekhar said.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16. The new iPhones come powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6 core CPU and 5-core GPU. Major features that both these smartphones offer are crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, a new 48MP main camera and the ‘Dynamic Island’ interface.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,29,900. The base model packs 128GB storage and goes up to 1TB on the high-end variant. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max carries a starting price of Rs1,39,900 for the base variant. It has four storage models- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
Other features include 5G connectivity and more. Apple is also giving Fitness+ for all iPhone users with the launch of iPhone 14 series.
