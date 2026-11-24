Apple India has been asked to repair an iPhone 14 for free after a customer approached a consumer court over a repair charge of ₹42,900. The company has also been ordered to pay ₹5,500 to the customer as compensation and legal expenses.

Why Apple must fix an iPhone 14 for free and pay ₹ 5,500 to the customer The order was passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Panipat, Haryana, on 12 November 2026.

The case is about an iPhone 14 bought by a customer from a shop in Panipat on 19 February 2023. The phone later developed speaker problems, and the customer approached an Apple-authorised service centre to get it repaired.

However, after checking the phone, the service centre quoted ₹42,900 for the repair. Apple said the problem was caused by physical damage and was therefore not covered under the warranty.

The customer disagreed with the explanation and took the matter to the consumer court.

How did the repair dispute begin? According to the complaint, the phone first developed a display problem just three days after it was purchased.

The customer contacted Apple Care, after which the company replaced the phone with a new device on 22 February 2023.

A few months later, on 14 November 2023, the customer noticed that the speaker was not working properly. The phone was also getting too hot.

He took the device to an authorised service centre. He was initially told that the phone was under warranty and that the repair would take about a week.

On 21 November, the customer was informed that the phone would be sent to Bengaluru for further checks.

A few days later, the service centre reportedly said that the microphone mesh was damaged. The repair was first quoted at ₹79,000.

The customer continued to contact Apple for a solution. During another visit on 1 December, the service centre cleaned the speaker and updated the phone's software.

However, on December 14, the customer was again told that the microphone mesh was damaged. This time, Apple quoted ₹42,900 for the repair.

Apple maintained that the damage was physical and would not be covered under its warranty. The customer refused to pay the amount.

Why did the consumer court order a free repair? The consumer commission looked at the documents, service records and messages shared during the case.

It found that Apple and the other parties had not provided an expert report to show that the customer had damaged the phone through careless use.

The customer had also not admitted to causing any physical damage to the device.

The commission held Apple India responsible for deficiency in service and ordered it to repair the iPhone 14 free of cost within 45 days of the order.

It also directed the company to pay ₹5,500 towards compensation and legal expenses.