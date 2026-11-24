Apple India has been asked to repair an iPhone 14 for free after a customer approached a consumer court over a repair charge of ₹42,900. The company has also been ordered to pay ₹5,500 to the customer as compensation and legal expenses.

Advertisement

Why Apple must fix an iPhone 14 for free and pay ₹ 5,500 to the customer The order was passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Panipat, Haryana, on 12 November 2026.

The case is about an iPhone 14 bought by a customer from a shop in Panipat on 19 February 2023. The phone later developed speaker problems, and the customer approached an Apple-authorised service centre to get it repaired.

However, after checking the phone, the service centre quoted ₹42,900 for the repair. Apple said the problem was caused by physical damage and was therefore not covered under the warranty.

The customer disagreed with the explanation and took the matter to the consumer court.

How did the repair dispute begin? According to the complaint, the phone first developed a display problem just three days after it was purchased.

Advertisement

The customer contacted Apple Care, after which the company replaced the phone with a new device on 22 February 2023.

A few months later, on 14 November 2023, the customer noticed that the speaker was not working properly. The phone was also getting too hot.

He took the device to an authorised service centre. He was initially told that the phone was under warranty and that the repair would take about a week.

On 21 November, the customer was informed that the phone would be sent to Bengaluru for further checks.

A few days later, the service centre reportedly said that the microphone mesh was damaged. The repair was first quoted at ₹79,000.

The customer continued to contact Apple for a solution. During another visit on 1 December, the service centre cleaned the speaker and updated the phone's software.

Advertisement

However, on December 14, the customer was again told that the microphone mesh was damaged. This time, Apple quoted ₹42,900 for the repair.

Apple maintained that the damage was physical and would not be covered under its warranty. The customer refused to pay the amount.

Why did the consumer court order a free repair? The consumer commission looked at the documents, service records and messages shared during the case.

It found that Apple and the other parties had not provided an expert report to show that the customer had damaged the phone through careless use.

The customer had also not admitted to causing any physical damage to the device.

The commission held Apple India responsible for deficiency in service and ordered it to repair the iPhone 14 free of cost within 45 days of the order.

Advertisement

It also directed the company to pay ₹5,500 towards compensation and legal expenses.

The order highlights the importance of proper evidence when a company rejects a warranty claim. Simply saying that a phone has suffered physical damage may not be enough. The company must be able to support its claim.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.