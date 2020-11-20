IPL 2020 records 400 billion viewing minutes of TV consumption

New Delhi: The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) held in UAE was watched by 405 million viewers for a total of 400 billion viewing minutes, the latter registering a 23% jump over 2019. The numbers, provided by Barc India, represent viewers above two years of age who watched the live matches across 21 television channels of Star India, the official broadcast network of the T20 tournament. BARC or Broadcast Audience Research Council is the TV viewership monitoring agency in India.

Barc said that IPL 2020 surpassed the previous record held by last year’s cricket (ODI) World Cup which garnered 356 billion viewing minutes both on television and outdoor.

Meanwhile, the official broadcast partner of the league Star India said that the league recorded 31.57 million average impressions. Impressions refer to the number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes. Reach is the number of target households in thousands where the event was viewed for at least one minute.

Star said that it capitalized on the regional appeal, five independent language channel offerings -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada, contributed immensely to the increased viewership growth of the T20 league.

In terms of advertiser response, the network claimed that Star Sports sold out all the ad inventory before the start of the tournament. It had 18 sponsors and a total of 114 advertisers on board. There were five co-presenting sponsors on Star Sports including Dream 11, PhonePe, Amazon, Vodafone Idea and Byju’s. Additionally, 13 associate sponsors also came on board such as Mondelez, ITC Foods, Polycab, Diageo, P&G, Coca cola, Hero Motocorp, KP Group , Facebook, Daily Hunt, Samsung, Cred and AMFI.

"This is the biggest IPL in terms of ad revenues. We had 114 advertisers which is the highest number in the history of IPL as a property. This has further bolstered the belief that the ecosystem and marketers have in cricket in delivering the objectives that an advertiser has. Enhanced story-telling, localisation, contextually relevant marketing and technology innovations formed the pillars of our offering. We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and among kids," said Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India.

