IPL 2020 records 400 billion viewing minutes of TV consumption

"This is the biggest IPL in terms of ad revenues. We had 114 advertisers which is the highest number in the history of IPL as a property. This has further bolstered the belief that the ecosystem and marketers have in cricket in delivering the objectives that an advertiser has. Enhanced story-telling, localisation, contextually relevant marketing and technology innovations formed the pillars of our offering. We are encouraged by the growth we have seen in southern markets driven by our regional feeds and higher consumption across demographics especially in rural markets and among kids," said Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India.