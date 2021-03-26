Delhi Capitals, an Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchise, on Friday announced that nachos brand Cornitos has come onboard as one of its official partners for the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament. The Cornitos logo will be displayed on the team's official playing and training jerseys.

"We are launching our new economy packs for tier-II and tier-III cities, and IPL would be the perfect platform for us for a pan-India reach. This is going to be our first innings at the IPL, and we are confident of a successful partnership with last year’s finalists, Delhi Capitals," said Vikram Agarwal, managing director, Cornitos.

Manufactured by Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd, Cornitos brand portfolio includes nacho crisps, taco shells, chunky salsa dips, roasted premium nuts, coated green peas and pickles. It has an extensive distribution network across the country in retail, e-retail and modern trade stores.

“The company's dynamism, ambition and popularity across generations, are a perfect fit for our team. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Cornitos," Vinod Bisht, chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals.

Recently, Delhi Capitals announced the extension of its association with JSW Group as title sponsor for three years. The team has also brought GMR as a new sponsor, while extending its association with APL Apollo and Jio for this edition. “We are looking at an increase of 30 to 35% or better than that considering we are still in conversation with multiple brands," said Bisht.

Delhi Capitals will play its first match of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 10 April. Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group, Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in December 2018. The team is captained by Shreyas Iyer, and coached by former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting. In 2020, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL final for the first time.

