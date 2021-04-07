IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals signs 25 sponsors

JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals on Wednesday said it has secured its highest-ever sponsorship revenue, signing a total of 25 partners. The Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchise claimed that it has registered 50% jump in sponsorship revenues from 2020.

In 2021, the Delhi-based franchise has on-boarded 25 partners, 9 more than the previous year. The team’s diverse profile of brands includes homegrown corporates such as JSW, GMR and Jio, along with international firms, including LG, Optimum Nutrition, Colgate, and Nissin. The team has also attracted many youth-centric brands such as Acko, PhonePe, MX Taka Tak, and Wrogn Active. Some of the team’s partners are new entrants who have chosen Delhi Capitals as their launchpad into the IPL sponsorship world, including Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX.

The franchise has also secured valuable licensing associations across apparel, fanwear, credit cards and audio products, driving greater fan engagement and penetration to its pan India fanbase.

One such content-driven association is the team’s landmark digital deal with global trading company OctaFX which sees the brand exclusively sponsor DCTV, the franchise’s fan-favourite digital video content asset.

Vinod Bisht, chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals, said, “At a time where global sports brands continue to deal with commercial uncertainties, our forward-looking marketing strategy has helped us capitalize on emerging trends and secure our highest ever sponsorship revenue till date. The team’s talented squad, along with our strong connect with our fans has made our franchise an ideal avenue for brands."

With the league being played before empty stands due to covid this year, Delhi Capitals said it pivoted to focus on maximizing the potential of their digital content and social media, to add value to their partners. Delhi Capitals claimed that its video content during IPL 2020 across social media platforms garnered 450 million views. Last year, the franchise also witnessed a follower growth of 32% on Facebook and Instagram, the highest among all teams. Furthermore, collaborations with international digital consultants such as Horizm, which use AI for monetizing and managing social media inventory, has helped the franchise secure more digital savvy brands through content and cause-led marketing.

